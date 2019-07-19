US slaps sanctions on 12 entities in connection with Iran nuclear programme

The United States Thursday slapped sanctions on 12 individuals and entities based in Iran, Belgium, and China in connection with the Iran nuclear programme.

“Today, the United States designated 12 entities and individuals based in Iran, Belgium, and China that are linked to the nuclear proliferation-sensitive activities of the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company – known by its Persian acronym, TESA,” United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a press release.

The sanctions were announced after Tehran announced earlier this month it will increase its levels of enriched uranium that can be used for bomb fuel and has amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal.

“The designations announced today under Executive Order 13382 target proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) or WMD delivery systems and their associates. In addition to a freeze on any of their assets within the United States, the sanctioned persons and entities will be denied access to the US financial system and listed online as WMD proliferators,” added Pompeo.

“The United States strongly condemns Iran’s recent expansion of sensitive nuclear activities, including increasing its stockpile of low enriched uranium and enriching uranium at levels above 3.67 percent. There is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclear program at this time and in this way other than as a transparent attempt to extort the international community,” he added.

As part of our maximum pressure campaign, the U.S. sanctioned a global network of companies and agents that procured materials for Iran’s nuclear program. The world’s leading sponsor of terrorism should not be enriching uranium. https://t.co/G0Vo4hHKIU — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 19, 2019

Tehran announced on July 1 that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, marking its first major step beyond the terms of the pact since the United States withdrew more than a year ago.