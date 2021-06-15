US Space Command secretly launches new satellite, know what it does

The US Space Force has launched a new special military satellite into orbit. It was designed and made in a year.

Satellite Odyssey has been launched by the Secret, Special Projects Unit of the Space Force.

News reports say it was fitted with a Northrop Grumman Pegasus rocket under a Stargazer L-1011 carrier jet and launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and is the first mission of the Space Force to be launched in such a short time.

The Space Force used Odyssey, a surveillance satellite used to detect extraneous objects moving in space.

The TacRL-2 mission was the first mission of the Space Force's new Special Projects Unit. Space Safari works for high-priority and fast-paced needs.

It is designed with an aim to deliver within two weeks and is named after the Rapid Response Unit Big Safari.

Within a year, the satellite components were prepared and launched into the satellite. Interestingly, the Space Force did not share any video of this launch.

The US Space Force began work on developing strategic response capability in 2019. That's where the Pegasus air-launched rocket is.

It is the world's first privately developed commercial space launch vehicle. It has been launched 45 times so far and has sent 90 satellites into low Earth orbit.

The US considers China and Russia as its rivals in space and is trying to deal with the challenges they face.

