US trying to undermine S-400 deal with India: Russia

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (December 6) a deal to supply India with S-400 air defence missile systems was being implemented despite what he said were US efforts to undermine the accord.

Speaking at a news conference in India, Lavrov said India had made clear that it was a sovereign country.

The deal with Moscow puts India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

Speaks to ANI in Delhi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, S-400 deal doesn't have only a symbolic meaning. It has a very important practical meaning for an Indian defence capability and the situation is basically underway. The deal has been implemented.

We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation and to make India obey the American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should be developed, he added.

The Russian Foreign Minister further said, "Our Indian friends clearly and firmly explained that they are a sovereign country & they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this and other areas."

Live TV