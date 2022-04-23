Washington: The Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Friday (April 22, 2022) said United States discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs.

"We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that," Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

"At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important,” he said.

"India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a daily news conference, had reiterated US's desire that New Delhi does not purchase oil from Russia amid American sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as, obviously, those decisions are made by individual countries,” she said.

“And (the US is) also making clear that we stand ready to support India as in any efforts to diversify its imports and serve as a reliable supplier even as they're only importing about one to two per cent of their oil from Russia,” she said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino in Brussels. In the meeting, they underscored they will continue to urge China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia`s aggression against Ukraine, and reaffirmed that such support would have consequences for our respective relationships with China.

