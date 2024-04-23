Video: 10 Dead As Two Military Choppers Collide Mid-air In Malaysia

Ten people died on Tuesday as two Malaysian military choppers collided mid-air during a training session. The helicopters were practicing at a naval facility in the northern region of Perak state for the upcoming 90th anniversary celebration of the navy when the mishap happened.

All victims were declared dead on site. Seven crew members were on board the AW139 maritime operation helicopter, a craft manufactured by AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of the Italian defense contractor Leonardo. While three crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, produced by the European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.

At least 10 people k1lled when two military helicopters collided midair in Lumut, #Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/gR45qrwjVZ — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) April 23, 2024

As per local media, the AW139 crashed at a sports complex within the naval base, while the Fennec helicopter collided with a nearby swimming pool.

The navy announced its intention to launch a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the tragic accident. Meanwhile, the remains of the victims have been transported to the hospital for identification purposes.