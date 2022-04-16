New Delhi: As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and the attack on Ukrainian cities causes losses, Ukraine's rescue service workers are working day and night to save not only their people but also animals.

One such incident was brought to light by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advisor Anton Gerashchenko. Taking on to Twitter, Gerashchenko shared a video of rescue workers trying to save a puppy that was stuck under the debris caused by the Russian shelling attack.

"A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling). Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives," read the caption. Watch

A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling). Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives.#UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/skbX6I4MDg — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 13, 2022

The video is making rounds on social media as it has struck the hearts of internet surfers. The video has been seen over 1 million times and people across the world are praising the rescue team for their efforts to save lives in the war-torn country.

One of the users wrote, "That is beautiful - so many emotions in one minute. Rage that Russia shelled a peaceful village, and deep, deep love and respect for the rescuers. The bond between this poor man and his dog will sustain and comfort them both. They are both survivors. Bless them all."

"I've noticed that the Ukrainians are taking great care to also rescue dogs, cats and other animals. It's sweet," wrote another user.

