What does letter 'Z' on Russian tanks mean and how has it become a pro-war symbol?

New Delhi: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 13th day on Wednesday (March 9, 2022) and the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War II has now surpassed 2 million.

The fighting broke out on February 24 with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that Moscow launched a 'special operation' to destroy its neighbour`s military capabilities and remove what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Kyiv.

While Ukraine and its allies call Russia's actions a brutal invasion that has killed hundreds of civilians, Moscow refutes such allegations.

Meanwhile, visuals of Russian military vehicles with the letter 'Z' on them and protesters carrying placards with the letter 'Z' are being widely shared on social media.

What does letter 'Z' on Russian tanks mean?

The Russian forces are said to be using the letter 'Z' as an identifying symbol on their vehicles.

Military vehicles with the letter 'Z' on them have also been seen driving in the towns of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

How has symbol Z become a pro-war symbol?

Several supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have also been displaying the 'Z' symbol. It is also now being seen as a staunchly pro-war symbol of Putin's invasion and has been spotted on the sides of cars, vans and advertising hoardings.

Recently, Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak had also displayed the letter 'Z' on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

The 20-year-old is now facing disciplinary action from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

"If there was a second chance and I would again have to choose whether to go out with the letter Z on my chest or not, I would do exactly the same," Kuliak has said.

"I saw it with our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out (it means), `for victory` and `for peace`. I didn`t wish anything bad on anyone, I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and stand for peace," he added.

Last week, thousands of Serbs waving Russian flags and carrying pictures of President Putin had also marched through Belgrade to the Russian embassy. Many protesters had also carried placards with the letter Z on them.

Ukraine-Russia war: What you need to know right now

Russia has said it will provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities. Russian forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 am Moscow time (12:30 PM IST) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops have repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv.

The United Nations human rights office has said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. While Russia has confirmed about 500 losses, neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

A US ban on imports of Russia`s oil has sparked a further increase in the oil price and the prices have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

(With agency inputs)