Who Is Gulzar Ahmed? Caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan

New Delhi: After undergoing a political crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday (April 2) nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This comes a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against Imran Khan and Pak President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on Khan`s advice.

Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019 and served as the chief justice till February 2022, according to Dawn newspaper.

Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, in Pakistan's Karachi and pursued a bachelor's degree in Arts from the Government National College, Karachi followed by a law degree from SM Law College in Karachi.

Ahmed enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, joined the High Court on April 4 1988, and became an advocate of the Pakistan Supreme Court on September 15, 2001. He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi for the year 1999-2000.

He practiced mainly on the Civil Corporate side and remained Legal Advisor of various Multinational and Local Companies, Banks and Financial Institutions.

Justice Ahmed was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. Ahmed made headlines with his nonconformist note in the Panama Papers case's split verdict.

