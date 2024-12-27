Who Was Abdul Rehman Makki, 26/11 Terror Attack Plotter, Who Died Of Heart Attack?

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a senior member of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist organization, recently passed away after suffering a heart attack, as reported by Samaa TV on December 2024.

His name is notorious due to his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, one of the most horrific terrorist incidents in India’s history, along with his deep association with LeT's operations worldwide.

Key Roles within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jamat-ud-Dawa

Born on December 10, 1954 (with an alternate birth year of 1948), Makki held several influential positions within LeT and its affiliated groups. He was instrumental in managing LeT’s foreign relations and played a key role in its Shura, or governing body. He also held leadership positions in Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a charity front for LeT, where he contributed to organizing the group’s proselytization activities.

His connection to LeT’s leadership was further cemented by his familial ties—Makki was the brother-in-law of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of LeT. Makki was a central figure in LeT's fundraising, recruitment, and radicalization efforts, particularly focusing on young individuals in Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir.

Involvement in Terrorist Activities

Makki's leadership within LeT made him a key player in various attacks attributed to the group. His activities were not limited to logistical support; he was directly involved in the planning and execution of several high-profile attacks in India. These include:

2000 Red Fort Attack: A group of terrorists launched an attack on Indian security forces at the Red Fort in Delhi.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks (2008): One of the deadliest terrorist assaults on Indian soil, where ten LeT terrorists attacked multiple locations in Mumbai, leaving 166 people dead and many others injured. The attack included the infamous shooting spree at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Nariman House.

Makki's terror activities were not confined to these events; he was also linked to the infiltration of militants along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the targeting of security personnel.

Global Sanctions and Legal Actions

Due to his role in LeT and his association with other global terrorist entities, Makki was subjected to international sanctions.

On January 16, 2023, he was included in the United Nations Security Council's sanctions list under Resolution 2368 (2017), which prohibits individuals from participating in terrorist activities and supports acts or organizations linked to Al-Qaida and ISIL.

As part of his involvement in LeT, Makki faced accusations of financing, planning, and facilitating terrorism.

In Pakistan, Makki was arrested in 2019 and placed under house arrest in Lahore. The following year, he was convicted by a Pakistani court for terrorism financing and sentenced to prison, although his political affiliations and family ties made his legal proceedings controversial.