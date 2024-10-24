'Widespread Anxiety': Jaishankar Warns Of Middle East Conflict Spilling Into Other Countries At BRICS Address

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday raised serious concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, also known as West Asia, during his address at the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan on Thursday. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, Jaishankar said that the widespread anxiety that the conflict could escalate further across the region, affecting global stability.

"The situation in the Middle East, West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region," he said. He highlighted the impact on maritime trade and warned of the severe human and material consequences if the situation worsens. Stressing the need for a fair and lasting resolution, he underscored the importance of a two-state solution to bring peace to the region.

Jaishankar echoed Prime Minister Modi’s stance that "this is not an era of war" and called for disputes to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. "Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he added, pointing to India’s firm stance on conflict resolution and international cooperation.

During his speech, Jaishankar outlined five key areas where global reforms are needed to create a more equitable world order. His points included:

1. Strengthening and expanding independent platforms to increase global choices and prevent leverage by powerful entities.

2. Reforming global institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent categories.

3. Democratizing the global economy by creating more production hubs, reducing supply chain vulnerabilities.

4. Correcting infrastructure distortions by improving connectivity and logistics to mitigate risks.

5. Sharing experiences and initiatives that are of common global interest, including India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Jaishankar highlighted India’s leadership in global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Biofuel Alliance. He stressed that India, as a "First Responder" to global crises, whether natural, health, or economic, is committed to doing its fair share in addressing global challenges.

The plenary session, part of the 16th BRICS Summit in the BRICS-plus format, was attended by leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as delegations from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and international organizations.