World Bank's Malpass says Brexit deal would reduce some growth uncertainty

World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that clarity over Britain`s exit from the European Union would strengthen the outlook for global growth, aiding both rich nations and the developing world.

World Bank&#039;s Malpass says Brexit deal would reduce some growth uncertainty

WASHINGTON: World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that clarity over Britain`s exit from the European Union would strengthen the outlook for global growth, aiding both rich nations and the developing world.

“If there were clarity in that outlook it would help the growth environment quite a bit," Malpass told reporters during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings after the EU and Britain announced a tentative deal.

Malpass said Brexit uncertainty had been weighing on trade and the economic outlook for both Britain and the EU. Resolving the issue would have benefits for those economies and the developing world, he said.

Brexit, World Bank, Britain, European Union (EU)
