World's largest active volcano Hawaii's Mauna Loa erupts after 39 years, pictures surface

New Delhi: As the world's largest active volcano, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years, lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 metres) into the air. For the time being, no homes or communities are threatened by lava, and no evacuation orders have been issued. As it flows downhill, lava may eventually reach neighbourhoods, though it may take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases are being emitted by Mauna Loa. When they combine with vapour, oxygen, and dust in sunlight, they produce volcanic smog or vog. As a result, state health officials are advising people to limit outdoor exercise and other activities that require a lot of breathing. “Mauna Loa began to erupt at 11:30 PM HST on Sunday. The eruption is currently confined to the summit, and there is no indication that magma is moving into either rift zone. HVO is closely monitoring,” as twitted by USGS official handle

Hawaiian volcano observatory status report

‘The eruption of Mauna Loa continues in the Northeast Rift Zone. Three fissures erupted and as of 1:30 PM, only the lowest of the three fissures was active. Estimates of the tallest fountain heights are between 100–200 ft (30 – 60 m), but most are a few yards (meters) tall. The fissures sent lava flows to the northeast and parallel to the rift zone. Lava flows from the two higher fissures moved downslope but stalled about 11 miles (18 km) from Saddle Road. Fissure 3 is currently feeding lava flows moving east parallel to the Northeast Rift Zone. These remain at above 10,000 feet elevation and over 10 miles (16 km) away from Saddle Road. We do not expect upper fissures to reactivate. However, additional fissures could open along the Northeast Rift Zone below the current location, and lava flows can continue to travel downslope.’ according to the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian volcano observatory status report that was issued on Monday (November 28, 2022). The current volcano alert is at a ‘warning’ level and the current aviation colour code is ‘red’ as per the USGS report.

Mauna Loa’s 34th eruption

Volcano Mauna Loa erupted last in 1984. Kilauea volcano, its smaller, more active neighbour, has been erupting continuously for more than a year, since September 2021. Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii, the Hawaiian archipelago's southernmost island. It is not the tallest (that honour belongs to Mauna Kea), but it is the largest and accounts for roughly half of the island's land mass. It is located directly north of Kilauea volcano, which is well-known for its 2018 eruption, which destroyed 700 homes and sent lava rivers across farms and into the ocean. Mauna Loa's last eruption occurred 38 years ago. This is the 34th eruption since written history began in 1843.

Eruption followed a series of large earthquakes

After a series of large earthquakes, the eruption began Sunday night at its summit. It then spread to vents that formed in a rift zone, where the mountain is splitting apart and magma can emerge more easily. These vents are on the mountain's northeast side, and lava that emerges there could flow toward Hilo, which is on the island's east side. Each Mauna Loa eruption has historically lasted a few weeks. Hon anticipates that the current eruption will follow this pattern.

Know all hazards posed by Volcano Mauna Loa’s eruption

Lava: Molten rock could cover houses, farms or neighbourhoods, depending on where it flows. But lava from the northeast rift zone will likely take at least a week to reach populated areas, allowing people time to evacuate if needed.

Volcanic gas: Mauna Loa is releasing volcanic gases, mostly sulfur dioxide. The gases are present in their highest concentrations in the immediate area around the summit crater or vents. But they also combine with other particles to form vog, which can spread across the Big Island and even waft over to the state's other islands. Vog can give healthy people burning eyes, headaches and sore throats. It can send those with asthma or other respiratory problems to the hospital.

Glass particles: When hot lava erupts from a fissure and quickly cools, it forms glass particles known as 'Pele's hair' and 'Pele's tears,' after the Hawaiian volcano goddess. According to Dr Libby Char, director of the state Department of Health, an N95 or KF94 mask would protect against these glass particles but not against volcanic gas.

Significance of Mauna Loa’s Greenhouse gas emission

According to USGS data, Mauna Loa emitted approximately 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per day during its 1984 eruption. This is the equivalent of the annual emissions from 2,400 SUVs. According to scientists, all of Earth's volcanoes combined emit less than 1% of the carbon dioxide that humans produce each year.

