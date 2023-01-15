'Deeply saddened': Nepal PM after Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara

New Delhi: A plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday (January 15, 2023). The aircraft was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers.

Reacting to the "tragic accident" of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that he is "deeply saddened".

"I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue," he said in a tweet.

काठमाडौंबाट यात्रु लिएर पोखराका लागि उडेको यती एयरलाइन्सको एएनसी एटीआर ७२ जहाजको दुखद् र त्रासदीपूर्ण दुर्घटनाप्रति गहिरो दुःख व्यक्त गर्दछु। प्रभावकारी उद्दारमा लाग्न सुरक्षाकर्मी, नेपाल सरकार सम्पूर्ण निकाय र आम जनसमुदायमा हार्दिक अपील गर्दछु। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) January 15, 2023

Yeti airlines' plane crashes in Nepal's Pokhara

As per the latest reports, the Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashed while landing at the Pokhara airport.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Videos show plumes of smoke billowing from Pokhara plane crash site

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Rescue operations are currently underway and more details of the accident are yet to come.