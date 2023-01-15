topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
NEPAL PLANE CRASH

'Deeply saddened': Nepal PM after Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara

Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane with 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Deeply saddened': Nepal PM after Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara

New Delhi: A plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday (January 15, 2023). The aircraft was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. 

Reacting to the "tragic accident" of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that he is "deeply saddened".

"I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue," he said in a tweet.

Yeti airlines' plane crashes in Nepal's Pokhara

As per the latest reports, the Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashed while landing at the Pokhara airport.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. 

There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Videos show plumes of smoke billowing from Pokhara plane crash site

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Rescue operations are currently underway and more details of the accident are yet to come.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?