SINGAPORE: Zimbabwe`s former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country`s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe`s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," a post on Mnangagwa`s official presidential Twitter account said.