Crorepati and criminal background MLAs won big in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019

Crorepati and criminal MLAs dominated the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 with a huge vote share of more than 50 per cent, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Andhra Pradesh Election Watch (APEW) showed.

Out of 163 crorepati MLAs analysed, 98 (60 per cent) won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above. Eleven crorepatis legislators won against non-crorepati runners up. Of these 11, one MLA – Thoguru Arthur from Nandikotkur constituency – won with 23.5 per cent victory margin. A total of seven non-crorepati MLAs won against crorepati runners up.

Out of 96 legislators with declared criminal cases, 60 (62 per cent) won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above. A total of 61 MLAs with declared criminal cases won against a runner up with a clean background. Among these, eight MLAs have won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory. YSRCP's Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari won with 32.87 per cent victory margin from Kadapa constituency. Meanwhile, 20 MLAs with a clean background have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 20 MLAs, three won with more than 20 % victory margin.

Overal, Andhra Pradesh MLAs won by an average of 50.7 per cent of total votes polled in 2019 as opposed to 50.03 per cent in the 2014. A total of 103 (59 per cent) MLAs won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency while 71 (41 per cent) MLAs won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Seven legislators have won with a victory margin of less than 2000 votes while three won with more than 50 per cent victory margin.

YSR Congress Party sent 151 MLAs to the house out of which 53 (36 per cent) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. Seventeen (74%) out of 23 MLAs from TDP and one (100%) MLA from Jan Sena Party have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

The 175-member house has 14 women, all of them won with more than 40% of vote share in their constituencies. YSRCP's Kangati Sreedevi from Pattikinda constituency won with the highest vote share, i.e. 59.8 per cent in her constituency and 24.9 per cent of victory margin.

Out of total 55 re-elected MLAs, 28 have won with more than 50 per cent vote share, 13 won with less than five per cent of victory margin and three with more than 30 per cent of victory margin.

Out of a total of 3,14,09,811 votes, 401324 (1.27%) were polled for NOTA.