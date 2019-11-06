BJP to meet Governor on Thursday, Shiv Sena remains adamant on 50:50 formula

Even as the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra continues, a delegation of BJP leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. The delegation will meet the governor at 10.30 am. However, according to sources, the BJP will not stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra without a majority. Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not a part of the delegation despite being elected as BJP Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement they claim was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Earlier, speaking to reporters BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said, "A delegation led by party state president Chandrakant Patil will meet Governor in the morning. Today`s meeting was to discuss several things including implementation of relief packages for farmers, the party`s expansion and possibilities of the new party-state President. We had a good meeting over the farmer's issue today. We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime." "You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together," he added.

The BJP has claimed to have a total of 121 MLAs including Independents and small parties. But this number is much less than 145-mark to come out with the majority. Therefore, the party has decided not to claim a minority government. On the other hand, if no government is formed by November 8 and the governor calls the BJP as the largest party to form the government, then, in that case, the party will decide after consulting all the big leaders if they will form government or not. November 8 is the last date for the formation of government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena ministers had attended a meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis for the planning regarding farmers` distress relief. After Assembly polls, it was for the first time that Shiv Sena ministers were seen with Devendra Fadnavis. "We attended this meeting because it was regarding the farmers` issue and any decisions for government formation will be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the right time," Shiv Sena Minister Ramdas Kadam said after the meeting.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the BJP should stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra as it is the single largest party and noted his party will welcome any statement from Congress for the formation of non-BJP alternative in the state. Talking to reporters here, Raut said BJP should tell the state governor that they have the majority to form the government. "We met Maharashtra the Governor. Republican Party of India`s Ramdas Athawale also met him. If BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow to stake claim to form the government as they are the single largest party, we have been saying this. They should convey that they have the majority number of 145 to form the government, we would be very happy," Raut told reporters here.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member assembly. Ten days have passed since the poll results were announced on October 24 but there is a delay in the government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena still engaged in ironing out differences.