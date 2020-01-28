हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi election 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies after budget, BJP to release manifesto in Feburary

As per party sources, PM Narendra Modi is likely to address two election rallies in outer Delhi after the release of the manifesto. BJP has for now focused on smaller meetings rather than big rallies.  

Delhi election 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies after budget, BJP to release manifesto in Feburary

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to give further momentum to its campaign for Delhi polls after the union budget which is likely to have announcements for the national capital.The budget will be presented at a time when the campaign for February 8 Delhi elections would have gathered full steam.

The BJP manifesto is likely to be presented after the budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two election rallies in outer Delhi and South Delhi after the release of the manifesto.BJP has for now focused on smaller "sabhas (meetings)" rather than big rallies.

Live TV

According to BJP sources, this idea of Home Minister Amit Shah is proving to be very useful. The Home Minister is continuously holding meetings with small groups of 100-200 people and has also instructed ministers to hold small meetings.

BJP sources say that the election will see a tough contest.The party intends to dominate the TV as well as cyberspace.BJP sources said the party will "play on the front-foot" and will also have a strategy on issues such as education, hospital, roads and electricity.

Sources said the Union Budget may also have announcements for the middle-classes and central government employees.

delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)BJP manifestoNarendra Modi
