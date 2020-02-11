Delhi election result 2020: Key constituencies of Delhi, their winners and losers

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: The counting for the 70-member Delhi assembly election is underway, where early trends show the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning two seats at Seelampur and Deoli while still maintaining its lead in 56 other seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 13 seats, Congress has remained at 0.

Even though AAP is clearly winning the majority, since the last elections, there has been quite a few upsets for the Kejriwal-led party as BJP makes gains on several seats.

Follow Delhi Assembly poll results LIVE updates here

Key constituencies like Patparganj saw a shift for AAP ministers whereas the BJP leaders managed to make inroads. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing to BJPs Ravinder Singh Negi by 1576 votes. From Kalkaji, AAPs Atishi saw a see-saw battle with BJP's Dharambir Singh, with the latter leading by 25 votes.

Also, Speaker of the Delhi assembly and AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel is trailing from Shahdara constituency to BJPs Sanjay Goyal by 988 votes.

While Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan took a lead by more than 5700 votes on the third round of counting after trailing in the first two rounds.

Though AAP can take heart from its leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi, Gopal Rai leading from Babarpur, Saurabh Bharadwaj leads from Greater Kailash, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi leads from Model Town and Kailash Gahlot leads from Najafgarh.

Sitting MLA of Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma of BJP has maintained his lead after 11 rounds of counting.

(All trends have been sourced from the election commission website at 12 noon)