Delhi Police says Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil AAP member, party rejects claim

New Delhi: Shortly after Delhi police released pictures claiming that Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar is a member of Aam Aadmi Party, the party MP Sanjay Singh hit back at the police asserting that they are working on the direction of BJP and openly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Launching an attack on DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo, Sanjay said, ''Investigation has not been completed yet, and a police officer is taking a party's name, at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, this is completely unfair,'' adding, ''Is BJP asking Delhi police to say all this and on whose direction is Rajesh Deo working?''

Taking a jibe at BJP, the AAP leader said BJP is trying to play dirty politics few days ahead of the election, AAP will file a complaint to Election Commission (EC) against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo.

Addressing a press conference in AAP office, Sanjay said, ''See, Amit Shah is the Home Minister of this country at this moment. Now, you will get various pictures, videos and conspiracy theories before elections. We have been waiting for this. There are three to four days are left for the elections. BJP will create as many conspiracies as possible in these days."

On Tuesday evening, Delhi police released several pictures of Kapil Gujjar in which he can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh. As per the police reports, the picture was taken in 2019 and was found in Kapil's phone during investigation. Kapil deleted his Whatsaap account after the firing incident.

In the photographs released by the police, Kapil can also be seen standing with AAP leaders Atishi Marlena and MP Sanjay Singh. The police claimed that Kapil along with his other friends joined AAP in 2019.

In its investigation, the police also found that Kapil came through the DND flyover via Maharani Bagh to Holy Family hospital where he adjusted his pistol and then went to Shaheen Bagh and fired two bullets in the air.

Kapil, 25, is a college dropout and he was angry at the protests which have been going on at Shaheen Bagh for the last 50 days because there was a wedding of his cousin and he had to take a detour to buy goods, claims his family members.

His father Gaje Singh is a politician who has contested Municipal Corporation election of Delhi (Jungpura in 2008 and Patparganj in 2012) as a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party but lost in the election.