Jharkhand assembly election result 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in initial trend, BJP trails

The initial trends of the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 at 9.00 am for 79 of the total 81 seats suggest a lead for BJP on 33 seats, while Congress has taken a lead on 11 seats, JMM is leading on 21 seats. The AJSU leads on 7 seats, JVM on 4 seats, and Others on 4 seats while RJD gets 0.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23). The polling in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. According to exit polls, the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has contested the election with JMM leader Hemant Soren as its CM face, would emerge as the single largest coalition.

According to Election Commission, the counting is taking place at all the 24 district headquarters and all preparations have been made to conduct the counting in a free and fair manner.

Though the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, the ruling BJP is confident of retaining the government. "We will cross the majority mark. Wait till counting. People has reposed faith in five years governance" BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash told IANS.

Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The JMM contested in 43 seats, Congress in 31 and the third partner in the alliance RJD fielded its candidates on seven seats.

It is to be noted that the BJP has fielded its candidates in 79 out of the 81 seats but the party did not field any candidate against AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto. The BJP has also supported a AJSU candidate in one seat.