Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand election result 2019: Full list of winners in 81 seats

The main parties in Jharkhand are the BJP, JMM, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress has an alliance with JMM and RJD, the BJP and AJSU, who earlier fought the elections together, decided to go solo. 

Counting is underway for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, which voted in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Jharkhand currently has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with Raghubar Das as the Chief Minister.

In the 2014 assembly election, the main contest of the BJP was with Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).  This time, the JMM contested the polls in alliance with Congress and RJD and their chief ministerial candidate is Hemant Soren.

The BJP contested on 79 seats, AJSU 52, JMM 43, Congress 31, RJD 7 and JVM fought on all the 81 Assembly seats. Here is the list of winners:

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rajmahal    
Borio    
Barhait    
Litipara    
Pakur    
Maheshpur    
Sikaripara    
Nala    
Jamtara    
Dumka    
Jama    
Jarmundi    
Madhupur    
Sarath    
Devghar    
Poreyahat    
Godda    
Mahagama    
Kodarma    
Barkatha    
Barhi    
Barkagaon    
Ramgarh    
Mandu    
Hazaribagh    
Simaria    
Chatra    
Dhanwar    
Bagodar    
Jamua    
Gandey    
Giridih    
Dumri    
Gomia  Lambodar Mahto AJSU Party
Bermo    
Bokaro    
Chandan kiyari    
Sindri    
Nirsa    
Dhanbad    
Jharia    
Tundi    
Baghmara    
Baharagora    
Ghatsila    
Potka    
Jugsalai    
Jamshedpur East    
Jamshedpur West    
Ichagarh    
Seraikella    
Chaibasa    
Majhgaon    
Jaganathpur    
Manoharpur    
Chakradharpur    
Kharsawan    
Tamar    
Torpa KOCHE MUNDA Bharatiya Janata Party
Khunti Nilkanth Singh Munda

Bharatiya Janata Party
Silli    
Khijri    
Ranchi    
Hatia    
Kanke    
Mandar    
Sisai    
Gumla    
Bishunpur    
Simdega    
Kolebira    
Lohardaga    
Manika    
Latehar    
Panki    
Daltonganj    
Bishrampur    
Chhatarpur    
Hussainabad    
Garhwa    
Bhawanathpur    

Thirteen constituencies voted in the first phase of voting that took place on November 30. The second phase of election took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the third phase of polling took place in 17 Assembly constituencies on December 12. In the fourth phase, 15 seats went to polls on December 16 and lastly, 16 Assembly constituencies voted on December 20.

