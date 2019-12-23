Jharkhand election result 2019: Full list of winners in 81 seats

Counting is underway for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, which voted in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Jharkhand currently has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with Raghubar Das as the Chief Minister.

In the 2014 assembly election, the main contest of the BJP was with Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). This time, the JMM contested the polls in alliance with Congress and RJD and their chief ministerial candidate is Hemant Soren.

The main parties in Jharkhand are the BJP, JMM, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress has an alliance with JMM and RJD, the BJP and AJSU, who earlier fought the elections together, decided to go solo.

The BJP contested on 79 seats, AJSU 52, JMM 43, Congress 31, RJD 7 and JVM fought on all the 81 Assembly seats. Here is the list of winners:

Khunti Nilkanth Singh Munda Bharatiya Janata Party
Torpa KOCHE MUNDA Bharatiya Janata Party

Thirteen constituencies voted in the first phase of voting that took place on November 30. The second phase of election took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the third phase of polling took place in 17 Assembly constituencies on December 12. In the fourth phase, 15 seats went to polls on December 16 and lastly, 16 Assembly constituencies voted on December 20.