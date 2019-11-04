close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

Shiv Sena will not be an obstacle in government formation in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut said that his meeting with Governor Koshyari would be a mere `courtesy visit`. Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, Raut said, "It is a courtesy visit. He is a very experienced leader as he has been a union minister and a chief minister. Due to the elections, I was unable to meet him earlier."

Shiv Sena will not be an obstacle in government formation in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Amidst bitter tug-of-war over the formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut along with his party leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday in Raj Bhavan.

After meeting the Governor, Raut said, "Since there is a confusion over the formation of government in Maharashtra the Sena will not be an obstacle." He added that the party which won the maximum seats should be allowed to form the government. Notably, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the state with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena got elected 56 members in the legislative assembly.

Raut said that the Shiv Sena submitted its proposal for the earliest government formation in Maharashtra. He added, "We wanted to tell him that we are not responsible for the present situation that in Maharashtra."

Live TV

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut said that his meeting with Governor Koshyari would be a mere `courtesy visit`. Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, Raut said, "It is a courtesy visit. He is a very experienced leader as he has been a union minister and a chief minister. Due to the elections, I was unable to meet him earlier."

"I have spoken to Uddhav (Thackeray) Ji. We will talk to him about the prevailing situation with regard to the formation of government in the state," he added.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and sharing of chief minister`s post. While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for the chief minister`s post.

On Sunday, Raut had claimed that that 170 MLAs are supporting his party and that the number could even increase to 175. He, however, did not say who was supporting Shiv Sena. With 56 elected MLAs, Shiv Sena also has the support of three independents.

Parties such as Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are making contradictory statements regarding their role in the government formation. To form a non-BJP government in the state, the Sena would need the support of the Congress as well as the NCP.

Tags:
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019Assembly Elections ResultsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Assembly election resultsMaharashtra elections result 2019Maharashtra assembly poll resultsMaharashtra assembly election winners election results 2019
Next
Story

Amit Shah unwilling to give Maharashtra CM, Home Minister post to Shiv Sena: Sources

Must Watch

PT8M45S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 04th November 2019