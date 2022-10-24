2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV to soon get Automatic CNG variant in India – Report

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was recently launched in India and became one of the best-selling SUVs in the market. The Indian manufacturer sold 15,445 units of the SUV in September 2022. The sales can be credited to the updated design and the new feature list. Considering its track record with the SUV the Indian automaker probably wants to get even more profit from the car. Rumours suggest that the homegrown automaker is planning on launching the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza with a CNG Automatic variant. If the CNG variant is launched in India the automaker might witness a slight increase in its sales number.

The rumours of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Automatic CNG variant were sparked after the details of the same might have leaked online. The details of the variant list of the SUV leaked online which also includes CNG Automatic variants. Based on the reports of TeamBHP. As per the leaked details, the Brezza CNG might be offered with the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants of the car. It is to be noted that all of these variants are offered with the 6-speed automatic transmission. Only the LXi trim is an exception.

A 1.5-liter engine tuned to run on compressed natural gas is most likely to power the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. This engine produces 104 BHP and 138 Nm when powered by gasoline; however, while using CNG, it is anticipated that the overall output will be significantly lower. Additionally, the mild hybrid engine offers a claimed economy of 19.80 km/l for automatic versions and 20.15 km/l for manual trims.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza now has a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display. The Brezza outperforms most of its competitors in terms of feature sets, and the SUV is now available with an electric sunroof as well.