2022 Skoda Kushaq mid-SUV launched in India with added features

To mark the anniversary of the Kushaq mid-size SUV's introduction in the nation, Skoda Auto India has added new features. A tyre pressure monitoring system is now included as standard equipment on all models of the upgraded Kushaq. Additionally, it was said that the start-stop recuperation system was now standard on all 1.0 TSI-powered models. The company claimed that the feature increased fuel efficiency by 7-9%. Additionally, it added that the interiors now have a 20.32 cm infotainment system with knobs and buttons for a few select tasks, improving ergonomics and driver ease of use.

"The Kushaq is the hero of INDIA 2.0, and one year on, it has been instrumental in the company climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

He further said: "In line with our customer-centric approach, we use this landmark occasion in the Kushaq's life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to our fans and users."

Under the India 2.0 Project, German automotive group Volkswagen announced in 2018 that it would invest 1 billion euros between 2019 and 2021 as part of its strategy to enhance its presence in India. Skoda is responsible for pressing ahead with the India 2.0 project on behalf of Volkswagen Group since June 2018. The company has launched two products -- Kushaq and Slavia -- in the country under the initiative so far.

