To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH, the Bavarian brand has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of its 5 Series saloon in the Indian market today at an ex-showroom price of Rs 67.50 lakh. The new BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition will be built locally at the company’s production facility in India, and it comes in a single 530i M Sport variant only. It can be booked online from today onwards. BMW India recently made the announcement to introduce a total of 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ in the Indian market.

In terms of styling, some subtle yet noticeable changes come into play here. An M Emblem now sits on top of the kidney grille, while the doors get ‘50 Years of M’ projection in puddle lamps. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. The bold impression is also underlined by the BMW Individual high gloss shadow line which includes the BMW Kidney grille in black high gloss along with window surrounds and tailpipe finishers in black high gloss. At the rear, the real eye-catcher is the brand-new L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form.

Another exclusive feature is the 18” 662M jet black alloys wheels with Red M Sport Brake Callipers. The car is available in striking paint finishes including M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White.

For the powertrain duties, the 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine is used, which develops a maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers is also on offer, along with various driving modes.

To keep the occupants entertained, a 16-speaker sound system is fixed on the saloon, while the instrument cluster is an all-digital affair with a 12.3-inch display.