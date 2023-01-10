2023 Auto Expo: COMPLETE details about parking, traffic routes, location, ticket price, timing, dates and more

The biannual motor show - Auto Expo, is finally happening in India after a long gap of 3 years. The 2023 Auto Expo will be the launching ground for a host of highly-anticipated products, like the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Curvv Concept, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Punch EV, Tata Avinya Concept, MG Air EV and more. The motor show is happening in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh at the India Expo Mart from January 11 onwards. However, for the public, it opens from January 13 to January 18. In case you are planning to visit the motor show, here’s all the information about the parking, routes, locations, ticket prices, and timings for the Auto Expo 2023.

Get your tickets in advance to the biggest auto extravaganza- AUTO EXPO 2023 at -

BookMyShow.#autoexpo2023 #aemotorshow2023 #exploretheworldofmobility #indiaexpomart pic.twitter.com/r3bkfehjfV — Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 6, 2023

Also read - LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross, Hyundai Ioniq 5 to break covers tomorrow

Auto Expo 2023: Parking & Traffic Arrangements

Folks coming Noida and Ghaziabad via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will enter through the Galgotia cut towards the India Expo Mart and can park their vehicles in the parking managed by the Expo Mart in the ground. Also, the same route is applicable for those travelling via the NH 24 from Surajpur, Bisrakh, and Kisan Chowk. Similarly, travellers using Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral road will have to use this same course.

Note: Vehicles parked on the roadside will be towed away and heavy vehicles aren’t allowed on the route.

Also read - Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to unveil multiple cars, focus on SUVs - Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross and more

Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket for your entry at the 2023 Auto Expo, which can be bought either offline at the venue or online, by visiting bookmyshow.com. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 350 for weekdays, while for the weekends, the price is set at Rs 475. In addition, there will be business hours as well, and the ticket price for the same is fixed at Rs 750.

Auto Expo 2023: Venue

The Auto Expo will be held at the India Expo, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as was the case with the last expo. The premises is situated on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

Also read - Top upcoming SUV car launches in 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar 5-door and more

Auto Expo 2023: Dates and Timings

The Auto Expo 2023 is open for the general public to attend from January 13 onwards till January 18. However, the first day i.e. January 13th, is reserved for visitors with business tickets. On January 13, visiting hours for the motor show remains from 11 AM to 7 PM. For January 14 and 15, timings are 11 AM to 9 PM, followed by 11 AM to 7 PM for 16 and 17 January. Moreover, for the last day of the show, visiting hours are 11 AM to 6 PM.

Sadly, a host of OEMs have announced to keep away from the Auto Expo 2023. Talking of brands that will be present at the motor show, the list includes - Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, MG Motor, Toyota, Kia, Renault, BYD India and more. No major 2-wheeler manufacturers will participate in the show. However, a host of electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler brands will mark their attendance.