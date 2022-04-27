All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class production begins, launch on 10 May

Mercedes-Benz has started rolling out the 5th generation of C-Class sedan from its production facility in Chakan, Pune. The German automaker is all set to launch the fifth generation of the model on May 10. The makers have fondly named the new sedan as the 'Baby S'. The new sedan is to be launched in three variants, namely C 200, C200d and top-end C300d.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class first debuted in India in 2001. The makers have also claimed that the fifth-generation C-Class will be the most advanced sedan. They further claim that it will be equipped with the major advancement in terms of design and technology features.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class will likely get a better road presence owing to the increase in exterior dimensions. It is expected to have a bigger horizontally oriented main display screen, updated dashboard layout with redesigned air vents, better-cushioned seats all around, sharper headlight units on the outside, and a new alloy design all expected to be included in the model.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class a.k.a 'Baby S,' according to the makers, will move the C-Class closer to the E-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class. Its main goal is to bring the C-Class closer to its more expensive luxury sedan family members.