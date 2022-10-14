Golfer Jeev Milkha gets notice for 63 pending challans on Mercedes-Benz car sold in 2014, moves to court

International golfer Chiranjeev Milkha also referred to as Jeev Milkha Singh, filed a lawsuit in a local court after receiving warnings that he owed 63 challans for a Mercedes Benz that he sold in 2014. On October 17, the court is expected to issue a ruling regarding Milkha Singh's complaint, in which he asked for instructions to the police to file an FIR for fraud, deceit, and criminal conspiracy against a director of a Delhi-based company for the challan-related issue.

The car was sold to Nitin Jain, director of Vibes Healthcare Ltd, Hauz Khas, in 2014 through a car dealer Tejinder Singh of Rally Motors, for Rs 35 lakh. All the required paperwork for the sale and purchase of the Mercedes was completed, according to the Indian golfer's attorney Terminder Singh, and a Nitin Jain affidavit was also given to Jeev Milkha. However, despite buying the automobile, the new owner did not transfer the registration of the vehicle. Due to the vehicle's 10-year-old diesel configuration, New Delhi was unable to register it. Hence, Singh continues to get challan notices which, based on reports, have accumulated to Rs 83,000 now since 2015.

As a result, the court has reserved its decisions regarding filing an FIR under sections 420, 406, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code in response to the applicant's complaint. The following hearing in this matter will take place on October 17.

Jeev Milkha Singh said he also wrote a letter to the RLA (Registration and Licensing Authority) in Chandigarh and requested it to take action against the accused. He said the purchaser did not want to transfer the vehicle in his name so he could get away with committing any offence.

With inputs from IANS