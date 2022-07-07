The government has authorised the construction of a road connecting Haryana to the planned Jewar International Airport in the Gautam Budh Nagar region of Uttar Pradesh, according to an announcement made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to Gadkari, a budget of Rs 2,414.67 crore has been authorised for the building of a greenfield connection to Jewar International Airport from the DND Faridabad-Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district as part of the Bharatmala project in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In a series of tweets, the minister said this road will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 kilometres. The construction period will be two years, and the project will also connect Agra, Mathura, and western Uttar Pradesh, the road transport and highways minister added.

उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा राज्य में भारतमाला परियोजना के तहत गौतमबुद्धनगर जिले के डीएनडी फरीदाबाद - बल्लाभाग बाईपास केएमपी लिंक से (दिल्ली मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे को जोड़ते हुए) जेवर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे तक ग्रीनफील्ड कनेक्टिविटी के निर्माण को 2,414.67 करोड़ रुपए के बजट के साथ ... — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 6, 2022

Gadkari also said that the construction of two flyovers with a total length of 2.5 kilometres at Kushinagar, the place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh, has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 42.67 crore.

These flyovers will be completed in 18 months, he said, adding that with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated, and the problem of a traffic jam for local people will be solved.

With inputs from PTI