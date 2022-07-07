NewsAuto
HARYANA

Government to invest Rs 2,415 cr to connect Jewar Airport with Haryana: Nitin Gadkari

In a series of tweets, the minister said this road would be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 kilometres, as reported by PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
  • The link will have a total length of 31.425 kilometres
  • Govt also announced the construction of flyover in Kushinagar, UP
  • These flyovers will be completed in 18 months

Trending Photos

Government to invest Rs 2,415 cr to connect Jewar Airport with Haryana: Nitin Gadkari

The government has authorised the construction of a road connecting Haryana to the planned Jewar International Airport in the Gautam Budh Nagar region of Uttar Pradesh, according to an announcement made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to Gadkari, a budget of Rs 2,414.67 crore has been authorised for the building of a greenfield connection to Jewar International Airport from the DND Faridabad-Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district as part of the Bharatmala project in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In a series of tweets, the minister said this road will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 kilometres. The construction period will be two years, and the project will also connect Agra, Mathura, and western Uttar Pradesh, the road transport and highways minister added.

Gadkari also said that the construction of two flyovers with a total length of 2.5 kilometres at Kushinagar, the place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh, has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 42.67 crore.

Also read: Good driving habits can help you save money! Here's how Indian Govt plans to reward drivers?

These flyovers will be completed in 18 months, he said, adding that with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated, and the problem of a traffic jam for local people will be solved.

With inputs from PTI

HaryanaUttar PradeshDelhi NCRNoidaJewar AirportMinistry of Road TransportNitin Gadkari

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress