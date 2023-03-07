Harley Davidson X350, X500 Motorcycles Teased Ahead Of Launch, To Debut In India Soon?

Harley Davidson is planning to enter a new segment of motorcycles with small cruiser motorcycles. For the same, the company has been working with the owner of Benelli Motorcycles, Quiangjang Motors, to develop such two-wheelers. Since the information became public, the details of the motorcycle have been revealed via leaked information online. Now adding to the details, the company has teased the new Harley Davidson X350 and X500 motorcycles. These motorcycles, or at least one of them, is scheduled to launch on March 10.

As mentioned earlier, the new Harley Davidson X350 will have a small 353 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine sourced from QJ Motors. The engine will be tuned to produce 36 bhp of power. The torque figures of the bike are not known yet. Based on the information leaked earlier, the bike will share its underpinnings with the Benelli 302S and the QJ Motor sRK350. Other similarities with the bikes will be seen in the form of multi-spoked wheels, upside-down forks, and petal disc brakes.

Coming to the Harley Davidson X500, this motorcycle shares its routes with Chinese motorcycles, specifically Benelli Leoncino500. The X500 has a more overtly roadster-like appearance than the X350. The 500cc engine that powers the Leoncino 500 and the X500 both generate 47 horsepower and 46 Nm of torque.

The launch of the Harley Davidson X350 and X500 motorcycles is confirmed for the international market. However, these motorcycles have a very small chance of landing in the Indian market. The reason for this high probability is that Harley Davidson is working with Hero Motocorp for its return to India. This debut will be supported by a small motorcycle specifically developed for the Indian market. However, the information of the India specific Harley motorcycle is still scarce.