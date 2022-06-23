Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth more than Rs 1.16 Crore. The luxury SUV is one of the favorites among the Bollywood celebrities recently; Mirzapur Actor Vikrant Massey also bought a brand new GLS SUV. It is to be noted that this is not the first luxury car or, for that matter, a Mercedes-Benz that Varun Dhawan has bought. He also owns other luxury cars like Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, among others.

A post on Instagram showing a picture of the actor and his brand-new SUV confirmed the information. The gleaming Obsidian Black colour of Varun Dhawan's Mercedes-Benz GLS complements the large size of the SUV. It also receives a large grill with the Mercedes-Benz insignia in the middle, along with a multibeam LED headlight.

Given that it is a luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has opulent interiors with Ambient lighting in 64 colors, seats upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather, Burmester surround sound system, wireless charging, MBUX voice control, Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features. This makes it a popular choice among celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, and Maniesh Paul.

Similarly, the car is high on safety features with blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking camera, active braking, attention assist, and active brake assist, among others.

Varun Dhawan's Mercedes-Benz GLS is powered by a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine that produces 330 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. This engine is connected to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The engine's top speed is 238 km/h, and it can accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

