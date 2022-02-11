Know it all: Tips and tricks to increase fuel-efficiency and save money

Considering the increasing fuel prices, it is only wise for you to save fuel, but it doesn't mean that you would have to cut back on your commute or stop using your car. If followed, there are certain practices that can help save a great deal of fuel. If you are saving fuel, you can proportionally save money by making fewer trips to the gas station.

Avoid speeding

If you are pushing your car to drive at a higher speed with more RPMs on the engine, your car is bound to use more fuel to produce more power. To avoid this, you can cruise at an optimal speed between 80 to 100 kmph. This will indeed shoot up your fuel economy numbers.

Avoid aggressive driving

What does avoiding aggressive driving mean? It's not like you are drifting around in your car on a daily basis. Well, it means that you should avoid aggressively breaking and accelerating your car. As it puts a lot of pressure on the engine because of the high revs and uses up a lot of fuel.

Avoid idling or Coast in Neutral

If you leave your engine while the car is sitting idly, it will use up your fuel, but the car won't move. If you believe that leaving the engine on will save more fuel than constantly turning it on or off, you are gravely mistaken. Modern injection systems deliver the exact amount of fuel needed to the engine always as much as needed to keep it going.

There is a similar situation when you are coasting in Neutral. The engine will still use the same amount of fuel that it needs to keep going.

Ideal tire pressure

Keeping the tire pressure at an optimum level is crucial for your security as well as saving fuel. Low tire pressure increases the traction and gives your car a better grip on the road; this, in turn, results in increased fuel usage to the car. So, unless you are in a drag race driving a supercar and need better traction to launch, it's not recommended.

Car Maintenance

Maintaining your vehicle properly can not only save you money in the long run on repair costs, but it will also save you money on gas. Replace the oil on a regular basis, and if the check engine light comes on, fix it straight immediately. To optimise your engine's performance and fuel economy, oxygen sensors, spark plugs, and other measurement devices, all of which might light up the CEL, must function together.

