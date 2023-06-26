Maruti Suzuki Jimny Modified With Aftermarket Exhaust Sounds Peppy: Watch

Not every car can fit like a glove to everyone. Similarly, not every car is designed to support endless modifications. The new entrant in the Indian automotive space - Maruti Suzuki Jimny, however, has the highest order of acceptance towards customisation. Tough to believe us? Well, here’s a tuned example that will put your overthinking at peace. We came across this example via the internet. It belongs to Achintya Mehrotra, who himself runs a tuning shop - AM Racing, which is famous among enthusiasts as a supplier of performance upgrades sources from Japan. No doubt, he has done some neat mods on his Jimny.

To start with, the Jimny in the discussion here rides on a set of Enkei RPT1 alloy wheels. These 16-inch wheels cost around Rs 1.5 lakh for a set of 4 rims. Furthermore, they are shod with Continental Cross Contact AT tyres. These are priced at Rs 10,000 for a tyre. Moving further, the suspension on this Jimny is sourced from TANABE - a Japan-based aftermarket suspension manufacturer. Costing around Rs 1.45 lakh, the suspension setup aids the Jimny with a 2-inch lift.

Despite sitting higher off the ground, the Jimny has better ride control with the new suspension. Interestingly, the suspension comes with 14-click adjustability. The owner has also added front and rear lateral rods, a front strut brace, and a steering damper. All of this equipment help in stabilising Jimny’s ride. An aftermarket exhaust system is also added to the car, which reportedly costs Rs 75,000. Visually, the changes are restricted to just the new body wrap.

In total, the owner has spent close to Rs 6 lakh in modification on this Jimny. While it looks visually attractive, it certainly is a more capable set of wheels than the stock iteration. The air filter is also changed on this one for easy breathing. However, there are no words on the increased output yet.