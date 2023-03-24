Maruti Suzuki Nexa Achieves New Milestone, Registers Sales Of 20 Lakh Units In India

Maruti Suzuki Nexa has registered 2 million cumulative sales. The achievement comes 8 years after the launch of the brand. It is to be noted that the brand was launched in 2015 and has established itself as one of the prominent brands in the Indian market. The company sells multiple vehicles under the brand like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Baleno, XL6, and more.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Nexa was conceptualized in 2015 with a philosophy of providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. Every Nexa product is curated with the best of technology, design and features for customers’ delight. The success of Nexa reaching the 2 million sales milestone is a testimony of customer's love for our hi-tech and feature-packed offerings and premium experiences. Nexa has contributed to more than 20% of total Maruti Suzuki sales and the numbers are going strong.”

He added, “With the recent unveiling of two new SUVs – Jimny and Fronx, the Nexa portfolio looks stronger than ever. Both have garnered combined booking numbers of over 38,000. We’re confident that the NEXA channel is poised for greater success in the upcoming year.”

The new achievement comes at a time when the company is planning on expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market. It is to be noted that the company has plans of launching new SUVs in India in the form of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx. Both of these models were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and are soon to be launched in India.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has announced to hike the prices of its vehicles. The increase in the prices have been announced to offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements." However, the company has not specified the exact percentage of increase.