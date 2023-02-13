Mercedes-Benz Opens Order-book for Priority Allocation of G63 AMG, Maybach GLS600

Mercedes-Benz’s Chakan-based manufacturing unit will now produce additional examples of its top-end range of SUVs. Also, the brand has opened bookings exclusively for ‘existing Mercedes-Benz customers’ for the first week only for two of its top-end vehicles - Mercedes-AMG G63 and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. The priority allocation secured for India underlines the significance of the market and the growing customer preference for Top-End luxury vehicles in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio. The TEV segment with a 69% YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. The segment remains a strong focus area for the company in CY 2023, with more than half of the upcoming launches in 2023, planned for the TEV segment.

Mercedes-Benz Top-end Vehicle Line-up

The TEV segment of Mercedes-Benz in India comprises top-end vehicles like the AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, and the EQS luxury EV.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Top-End vehicle is core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast. Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of Indian market for Mercedes-Benz. With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles since months. We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles.”

Also read - 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Launched in India at Rs 51.43 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs and More

Reduced waiting period in 2023

Mercedes-Benz India expects the waiting period for these Top-End Vehicles to significantly reduce by up to 6-10 months depending on the model. The waiting period for the AMG G63 is now reduced to 12-16 months from earlier 24-36 months. The waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now reduced to 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour.