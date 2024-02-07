MG Motors Cuts Prices Of Comet EV, Hector and More ; Check New Rates Here

In a surprising move MG Motor has made waves by significantly reducing prices across its entire range of vehicles. It has also launched the new ZS EV Executive variant which has Rs 1 lakh less price than its ZS EV Excite.

Comet EV Price Reduction

Leading the charge is the Comet EV, now hailed as India's most affordable electric vehicle following substantial price cuts. The entry-level Pace trim now starts at an enticing Rs 6.99 lakh, marking a notable reduction of Rs 99,000. With the Play and Push variants also seeing reductions of Rs 1.4 lakh, the Comet EV offers compelling value coupled with its ground-up electric design and feature-packed offerings.

Powered by a 17.3 kWh battery delivering 41.4 bhp and 110Nm, the Comet EV boasts a driving range of 230 km on a single charge. Charging is convenient, with a 3.3kW charger enabling a full charge in 7.7 hours and 0 to 80 per cent in just 5.5 hours. Notably, its closest competitor, the Tata Tiago EV, now finds itself outpriced with a starting point of Rs 8.69 lakh.

Hector and Astor Price Reduction

The popular Hector SUV sees a marginal reduction in pricing, making it more accessible to buyers. With petrol variants starting at Rs 14.94 lakh and diesel variants at Rs 17.50 lakh, the Hector now presents a compelling alternative to competitors like the Tata Harrier.

Similarly, the Astor, now priced from Rs 9.98 lakh, establishes itself as the most affordable mid-size SUV in the market, boasting two engine options and a range of features tailored to meet diverse consumer preferences.

ZS EV and Gloster Price Reduction

MG's ZS EV witnesses a significant price drop of Rs 3.9 lakh, now starting from Rs 18.98 lakh, with the introduction of a new entry-level trim. Meanwhile, the Gloster SUV, a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, sees a reduction of Rs 1.34 lakh, making it a more attractive proposition in its segment.

With these bold price revisions, MG Motor not only redefines affordability but also reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to Indian consumers.