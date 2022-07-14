Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki Celerio went on sale in its new-gen rendition. It is often referred to as an important car for the brand. However, before the generation change, it was showing up on the tally as a dull seller. With the arrival of the new-gen model, grey clouds for the Celerio seem to have gone far away. Sunshine is all that Celerio reflects on the sales charts now. Last month i.e. June 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio recorded the highest YoY increase for any ICE car in the Indian market. The hatchback recorded sales of 8,683 units last month.

However, in the corresponding period last year, numbers stood at 752 units only. Resultantly, it recorded a YoY hike of 1,055 per cent, which is the highest for any ICE car for June 2022.

With these figures, it is fairly easy to relate that the new-gen Celerio has certainly helped the name receive the response that it actually deserved. The Celerio is indeed a capable and practical vehicle. With a starting price of Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it is accessible as well. The Celerio is based on the company’s Heartect platform, which also underpins models like the Baleno, Ignis, Swift and more.

Also read - Big electric SUVs like Hummer EV more polluting than small petrol cars: Report

Under the hood, you see a familiar K10C motor that returns a claimed mileage of 26 kmpl. Besides, it can also be bought with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which offers a rated efficiency of 35.60 km per kg.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is retailed with a host of features on board. The list includes a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry, push-button start-stop system, power windows, hill hold assist, power-foldable and adjustable ORVMs, reverse parking sensors, and idle start-stop system.