New Land Rover Defender 130 SUV with 8 seats unveiled, India launch soon

The British marque has finally taken the wraps off the Defender 130. With a capacity to seat 8 and trot the unpaved paths, the Land Rover Defender joins the list with the existing Defender 90 and 110 body styles. On the new Defender 130, a fresh colour palette is being offered, including the new Sedona Red colour scheme, which will remain exclusive to the Defender 130. Furthermore, to accentuate the exterior, an Extended Bright Pack will be available alongside the existing Bright Pack. The new Land Rover Defender 130 will be sold in HSE and X specifications.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, Land Rover, said: “New Defender 130 brings a new dimension of capability to our most durable and rugged family of vehicles. Its spacious interior welcomes and transports up to eight people in supreme comfort, enabling unparalleled sophisticated adventuring opportunities for families, with unique design signatures to create a distinct New Defender experience.”

Inside, the biggest change includes a spacious third row that can seat three abreast. Moreover, the Defender 130 gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, along with a second sunroof above the third row as well. The interior also comes finished in new shades now. Therefore, uplifting the overall ambience. While the Defender’s iconic silhouette remains intact, the length has been incremented by 340 mm, which helps with increased room on the inside.

The eight-seat avatar of the Land Rover Defender 130 will go on sale with a multitude of powerful and efficient powertrain choices. The list includes the P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium motor that sports a 6-cylinder layout to develop a peak power output of 400 PS and 550 Nm of max torque. For those interested in having their Defender 130 powered by an oil burner, Land Rover is offering the option of a D300 6-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 300 PS against 650 Nm of max torque.