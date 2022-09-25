New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know - Price, Mileage and more

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched in India tomorrow, on September 26, 2022. The mid-size hybrid SUV is one of the most hotly anticipated launch of 2022 and is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was earlier partially launched. Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting pre-orders for the Grand Vitara and we also drove the car in Udaipur recently and found it incredibly well-packaged. However, the question that remains unanswered is - what exactly will be the price of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Well, not just price, ahead of the launch of the SUV, we bring you all you need to know about the upcoming SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will draw inspiration from the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The overall stance of the Grand Vitara remains very SUV-ish and is the best looking SUV from Maruti Suzuki till date. It's a mid-size SUV with dimensions similar to the rivals and gets body cladding for beefy look, 17-inch alloys among other prominent features.

The equipment list on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be a long one. It is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree parking camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and more. In fact, the safety kit on the Grand Vitara will include 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold assist and more. Creature comforts like climate control, power windows, cruise control, and ambient lighting will be part of the package.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is going to be the company’s first-ever strong hybrid product in the Indian market. It will use the Atkinson cycle motor displacing 1.5L and the engine will be paired to an electric motor to develop a combined output of 115 PS. Also, a 105 PS 1.5L NA petrol motor will be available on the lower trims. The hybrid variants will also be available with the option of an AWD layout. While the mild-hybrid unit gets MT and AT options, the strong hybrid gets eCVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Expected Price

Going by Maruti Suzuki’s tradition of smartly pricing their offerings, the forthcoming C-segment from the country’s largest automaker can be expected to start from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec strong hybrid variant could top out around Rs 17 lakh. The strong hybrid variants will mimic the pricing of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was launched earlier in India.

Well, it is safe to assume that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass and like in the Indian market. However, the closest competitor would be the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder on which the SUV is based.