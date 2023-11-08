No Spare Wheel On Tata Safari & Harrier Facelifts’ Base Variants, Here’s WHAT They Get Instead
The entry-spec trims of the Tata Harrier and Safari do not come with a spare wheel, however, they are offered with puncture repair kits.
Tata Motors has just launched the Safari and Harrier facelifts in the country. The SUVs retail in four major trim options - Smart, Pure, Fearless, and Adventure. The trim line-up remains the same across both models. The top-spec Fearless and Adventure trims are loaded to the gills. In fact, they manage to make a couple of super-loaded offerings shy away from showing off their feature list. However, the base-spec trims of the Safari and Harrier facelifts shy away from securing a spare wheel. The Harrier and Safari are now offered with alloy wheels as standard across the range, varying from 17-inches from 19-inches.
The entry-spec variant of the Harrier and Safari also miss out on an infotainment unit and steering-mounted audio controls. However, the SUVs do come with a slew of features as standard across the range, like front LED DRLs, connected tail lamps, LED projector headlamps, steering wheel with illuminated logo, 6 airbags, corner stability control, brake disc wiping, ESP and more.
The Harrier and Safari are on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with a peak power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Sadly, the option of a petrol powertrain or an AWD layout is still unavailable.
Talking of dimensions, the Safari measures 4,668 mm in length, 1922 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The Harrier, on the other hand, is 4,605 mm long, 1,922 mm wide, and 1,718 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm, identical to the Safari’s.
As for the prices, the Harrier starts from Rs 15.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Safari, on the other hand, is available from Rs 16.19 lakh and tops out at Rs 25.49 lakh, ex-showroom.
