No Spare Wheel On Tata Safari & Harrier Facelifts’ Base Variants, Here’s WHAT They Get Instead

Tata Motors has just launched the Safari and Harrier facelifts in the country. The SUVs retail in four major trim options - Smart, Pure, Fearless, and Adventure. The trim line-up remains the same across both models. The top-spec Fearless and Adventure trims are loaded to the gills. In fact, they manage to make a couple of super-loaded offerings shy away from showing off their feature list. However, the base-spec trims of the Safari and Harrier facelifts shy away from securing a spare wheel. The Harrier and Safari are now offered with alloy wheels as standard across the range, varying from 17-inches from 19-inches.

The entry-spec variant of the Harrier and Safari also miss out on an infotainment unit and steering-mounted audio controls. However, the SUVs do come with a slew of features as standard across the range, like front LED DRLs, connected tail lamps, LED projector headlamps, steering wheel with illuminated logo, 6 airbags, corner stability control, brake disc wiping, ESP and more.

The Harrier and Safari are on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with a peak power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Sadly, the option of a petrol powertrain or an AWD layout is still unavailable.

Talking of dimensions, the Safari measures 4,668 mm in length, 1922 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The Harrier, on the other hand, is 4,605 mm long, 1,922 mm wide, and 1,718 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm, identical to the Safari’s.

As for the prices, the Harrier starts from Rs 15.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Safari, on the other hand, is available from Rs 16.19 lakh and tops out at Rs 25.49 lakh, ex-showroom.