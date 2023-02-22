Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari DARK Edition SUVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 7.80 Lakh - Fulls Details

Following the blockbuster response received at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has launched more upmarket renditions of its DARK Edition for Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Extending the lineage of the iconic DARK philosophy, these new products are enhanced with the most premium features seen yet, in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a desirable larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features. Further complimenting the strong design, these SUVs get the newly added Carnelian Red highlights. Launched at an attractive price point (All-India, ex-showroom price), the new DARK range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines. Customers can now experience and book their favourite DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of INR 30,000.

2023 Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari DARK Edition Price Chart

Nexon (Petrol) 7.80 Lakhs 12.35 Lakhs

Nexon (Diesel) 9.99 Lakhs 13.70 Lakhs

Harrier (Diesel) 15.00 Lakhs 21.77 Lakhs

Safari 7S (Diesel) 15.65 Lakhs 22.61 Lakhs

Safari 6S (Diesel) 22.26 Lakhs 22.71 Lakhs

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player”

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari DARK Edition

The Harrier and the Safari DARK flaunt Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Piano Black Grille with Zircon Red accents, R18 Charcoal Black Alloys with Red Calipers along with Dark logo on the fenders. The interiors are further accentuated with an exquisite Carnelian Red Interior theme which comes alive with the Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, complimenting grab handles on doors and central console, DARK logo on the headrest, Steel black front dashboard design and Piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

These OMEGARC twins are further made irresistible as they now come enhanced with the most premium features available across the company’s passenger vehicles range. Top of the line advanced upgrades such as 200+ Voice commands in 6 languages, 6 Way powered Driver seats with Memory and Welcome function, 360° Surround View System, 17.78 cms Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, 26.03 cm HARMAN Touchscreen infotainment and ADAS for advanced safety, to name a few. Furthermore, the Safari amps a bit higher by pleasing its customers with add-ons such the 4 way powered Co-Driver seats with electric Boss mode and Majestic sunroof with mood lighting.

2023 Tata Nexon Dark Edition

The Nexon with its segment leading features now wows its customers with its new DARK persona. Continuing the DARK theme, the exterior continues to be draped in the Bold Oberon Black body color with interesting elements like Zircon red inserts in the front grille, the DARK logo on the fenders in red color along with R16 Blackstone alloy wheels. The interior elaborates the whole feel with its Carnelian Red theme, Leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design and red accents on steering wheel, console and doors.