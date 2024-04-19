In an initiative to promote Electric Vehicles, the Indian government has been taking various initiatives. Recently the government has invited an advisor from Tesla to a meeting on India's new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. Notably, Elon Musk's Company is taking a keen interest in setting up business in India

Before the visit of American industrialist Elon Musk to India, advisors of his company Tesla attended the meeting of the concerned parties. A senior official said, “This was a consultation meeting organized to seek suggestions for the guidelines to be prepared for the new EV manufacturing policy. On behalf of Tesla, its advisor 'The Asia Group' (TAG) participated in it. Vietnam's EV manufacturing company Vinfast was also present at the meeting.

According to the sources, representatives of all the major automobile manufacturers of India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, and Renault were present at the meeting. Apart from this, representatives of luxury car manufacturing companies – Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi were also present.

Industry Ministry officials presented a blueprint for the EV policy in the meeting. He said that most of the participants in the meeting were trying to understand the details of the policy in depth. This meeting was organized specifically for consultation.

It is noteworthy that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to visit India in the third week of April. Musk is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this visit.