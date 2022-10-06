Top 10 cars with the LONGEST waiting period in India; 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N and more

OEMs in India are often not able to fulfill the demand for their most popular models, and hence comes the long waiting periods. These waiting periods can range anywhere from a few days to a few years. Here we have listed the top 10 cars with the longest waiting period in the month of October 2022 from the major Indian brands. The list features names of brands like Mahindra, Kia, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota. Some of the names like Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Thar can be easily expected on the list, whereas others might come as a surprise.

On top of the list is Mahindra Scorpio N commanding a waiting period of up to 21 months. This comes as no surprise as the SUV received over 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes. Moreover, the SUV has become one of the most popular SUVs from Mahindra. The latest SUV is followed by an MPV named Kia Carens, which is slightly behind the SUV with a waiting period of 20 months.

Just as the Mahindra Scorpio-N, a similar faith follows the Mahindra XUV700, which after such a long time of its launch, still has a waiting period of 16 months. Trailing the XUV700 is Kia Sonet, which has a waiting period of up to 11 months.

It is to be noted that Kia Sonet is not the only South Korean SUV on the list. The SUV is followed by the Hyundai Creta, which commands a waiting period of up to 9 months. Following the Hyundai Creta closely is Hyundai Venue which has a waiting period of 7 months.

Besides Kia Carens, we have another MPV on the list in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which has a waiting period of up to 6 months. If someone is looking to get the CNG version of the car, they might have to wait for 10 months to get it. Moreover, commanding long waiting periods since its launch, Mahindra Thar still has a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Furthermore, the two similar cars with a hybrid powertrain, i.e., Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, command a waiting period of up to 5 months to 5.5 months. Similarly, the recently updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno also has a waiting period of up to 5 months.