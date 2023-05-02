Top 5 Cars Launches This Month: MG Comet EV To Maruti Suzuki Jimny & More

As if carmakers were waiting for the mercury to rise, so it can be raised furthermore. I am saying so because a host of new car launches are lined-up for this month. What we know so far is that the bar is set to go high with a multitude of interesting cars coming our way. The list includes hatchbacks, luxury SUVs, lifestyle vehicles, and mid-size SUVs. Also, powertrain choices aren’t just limited to petrol and diesel on this list. An electric car and a CNG-powered hatch are a part of this list. So, without wasting any more words, let’s start with the list.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Expected to launch this month, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated launches in the country. The lifestyle SUV was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in a 5-door format with a 1.5L petrol engine. It sits under the sub-4m mark to take advantage of the small car tax, and therefore, is expected to have an attractive starting price.

MG Comet EV

While the electric hatchback is already launched in the country, prices are only announced for entry-level grades. The Chinese-owned British brand is expected to reveal the prices of the remaining variants by this month. The Comet EV is targeted at urban masses with a stupendously-low running cost of roughly Rs 2 a kilometre.

Tata Altroz iCNG

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the Tata Altroz iCNG gets dual-cylinder technology. It manages to house two small cylinders in the cavity designed for the spare wheel. Nevertheless, the overall fuel capacity remains the same as a full-size cylinder, without compromising on the boot space. Moreover, the spare wheel has been moved under the body.

Kia Seltos Facelift

It is tough to say that a month passes by and no new mid-size SUV press release was received. Well, in May it is expected from Kia as the company might launch the Seltos facelift in the country. The Kia Seltos is long due for a major facelift, and it might just happen this month. Although, the brand is tight-lipped about any of its plans.

Also read - New Honda Mid-Size SUV Breaking Cover On June 6 - Here's All About New Hyundai Creta Rival

BMW X3 M340i

Bavarains are also preparing to launch a rather bombastic SUV on our shores - BMW X3 M340i. The midsize luxury SUV will be launched with the same engine as the 3-Series M340i - a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, belting out 360 PS and 500 Nm of max output. It might also get the M treatment to enhance its visual appeal.