Tourist drives around on Goa beach in MG Hector SUV, irks netizens

There have been multiple reports of tourists violating local laws and driving their cars on the tourists, damaging the scenery. The first such incident from Ladakh was reported, which ended with a fine for the tourists; later, another incident from Goa came to light where the tourists were later arrested. Following these incidents, a similar incident has come to light where a tourist can be seen driving an MG Hector SUV on a protected beach in Goa; the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a man can be seen driving the SUV on the protected Olive Ridley turtle beach in Goa. The beach is a protected area because of its environmental importance. The ecologically sensitive beach is a breeding ground for the turtles that make their nests on the beach. Driving in such protected habitat can cause significant damage to the habitat. The netizens disapproved of such incidents and demanded punishment for the violators on the video of the incident posted online.

Based on reports, this is not the first time a person has driven a vehicle on a protected beach. The incident occurred last month when a person drove a Jeep on the beach. As per the reports, authorities are yet to take action on the aforementioned incidents.

A few days ago, cops arrested a driver who was seen violently driving a Hyundai Creta on a beach which later got stuck on the beach. Before that, tourists with a Toyota Fortuner SUV registered in Delhi were seen doing a similar thing in the protected landscape of Leh district of Ladakh. Based on Leh Police's Facebook post, they were fined around Rs 50,000.

At the time of the incident Led Police captioned saying, "One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law, and a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from them."