Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV launched in India, prices start at Rs 18.30 lakh

The new Toyota Innova Hycross has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is based on the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is one of the most loved and celebrated MPVs in India, and now gets a strong hybrid powertrain, much like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available in 8 variants, the MPV was earlier launched in Indonesia as Toyota Innova Zenix. The Toyota Innova has been in the market for two generations, and this will be the third-generation model for our market. Toyota has launched the new Hycross in only automatic gearbox option and the prices go upto Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Hycross variant wise price list:

Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Toyota Innova Hycross G 7-Seater Rs 18.30 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross G 8-Seater Rs 18.35 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7-Seater Rs 19.15 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8-Seater Rs 19.20 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid VX 7-Seater Rs 24.01 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid VX 8-Seater Rs 24.06 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX 7-Seater Rs 28.33 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX (O) Rs 28.97 lakh

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

Starting with measurements, the new Toyota Innova Hycross is 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,795 mm tall. The wheelbase now tapes at 2,850 mm. Resultantly, the new Innova is longer and wider than the outgoing model, and it also has a longer wheelbase. Aesthetically, it looks sharper than ever with a host of SUV-inspired elements. The new Toyota Innova Hycross uses a large hexagonal radiator grille on the front, along with slim LED headlamps. Over to the sides, black cladding runs across the length, while the glass area gives a more masculine appeal. The rear end is appealing too, with slim lights and a dual-tone bumper.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Interior

Unlike the rudimentary-looking cabin on the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Hycross takes a more modern and premium approach. The instrument is an all-digital and free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit that measures 10 inches. With a dual-tone black-brown theme, the interior has an upmarket ambience. Also, the MPV gets seats for seven or eight occupants, depending on variants. Also, lower variants will get an analogue instrument cluster with a smaller 4.2-inch MID, while the infotainment screen’s size gets reduced to 9 inches.

The feature list of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is fairly long. The MPV gets a large panoramic sunroof for the first time. Also, there is ambient lighting, faux wood finish, aluminium inserts and quilted leather seats to aid the cabin with a rich feel. Active safety net include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Specs

Toyota is offering two powertrain options on the Innova Hycross in Indonesia - 2.0L hybrid and 2.0L non-hybrid. The former runs on the Atkinson cycle and develops 186 bhp, whereas the latter churns out 174 bhp of peak power. As of now, there’s no option for a manual gearbox on any variant.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Competition

The Toyota Innova Hycross is slated to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.