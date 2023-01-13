Turban-friendly helmets for SIKH kids: Indo-Canadian woman's innovation takes internet by storm

An Ontario-based Sikh woman has come up with turban-friendly helmets for kids. The designer Tina Singh revealed that she was on a hunt to find a helmet for her three sons in the market, but sadly, she couldn’t come across even one example. This led the woman to start her new initiative to design a certified safety helmet for multiple sports. She worked on and tested different versions of the helmet for more than two years, as per the CBC News report. According to Singh, the helmet is in production and certified for use with bicycles, inline skates, kick scooters and skateboarding for kids over the age of five. "My kids keep their hair, so anytime I went to go put on a bike helmet when they were going out to ride ... nothing fit them properly," CBC Toronto quoted Tina Singh as saying.

Finding no turban-appropriate helmet meant that Tina Singh had to use larger helmets that did not fit right and none were safe options. Tina Singh, an occupational therapist who has worked with patients with acquired brain injuries understood how important it was to have a well-fitting bicycle helmet.

"I was frustrated that there wasn`t a safe option in sports helmets for my kids," CBC Toronto quoted Tina Singh as saying.

The helmet designed by Tina Singh has a unique model as it has a domed portion on top to accommodate her child`s hair. Furthermore, the helmet has a two-finger space above the eyebrow, designing a "v" shape around the ear and a one-finger space between the chinstrap and the ear, as per the CBC News report. In December, the international testing company SGS gave a passing grade to the helmet.

Also read - Tata Curvv Concept: Top 5 things about it - Launch date, design, engine and more; WATCH

Speaking to CBC Toronto, Balpreet Singh, legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization of Canada, called the helmet a "welcome step." Singh said that a helmet is an option that Sikh families can consider and definitely long overdue.

"There are some Sikhs that do wear helmets and also many Sikhs that choose not to wear helmets because they don`t feel anything should cover the turban. So I think this is definitely one more option that Sikh families can consider and definitely long overdue," CBC Toronto quoted Balpreet Singh as saying.

With inputs for ANI