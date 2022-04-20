TV actress Urfi Javed buys pre-owned Jeep Compass SUV, check video here

Urfi Javed, popular TV actress and Big Boss OTT season 1 contestant was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out wearing a backless top with two pairs of pants to take delivery of her recently bought Jeep Compass SUV.

The actress who has worked in various TV shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Bepannaah apart from being a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT was clicked with Hydro Blue painted version, which was offered only in the pre-facelift version. This means, Urfi has bought a pre-owned Jeep Compass.

Jeep launched the facelifted version of the Compass in India in 2021 and the pricing of the new Jeep starts at Rs 18.04 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 29.59 lakhs (ex-showroom). We don't know what variant Urfi has bought and for how much.

Jeep made several changes to the exterior of the new Compass as it now gets slimmer LED headlamp with revised LED Daytime Running Lamps, updated seven slat grille and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside the cabin is a new dashboard layout with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has a floating design and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for the mechanicals, Jeep Compass is available in two engine options - a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine that is turbocharged. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the diesel engine gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission and the turbo petrol engine gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.