Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756325
NewsAuto
TVS IQUBE

TVS iQube Recalled In India; Check Details

The TVS iQube recall comes in response to potential issues identified in a specific batch of scooters.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TVS iQube Recalled In India; Check Details

TVS Motor Company has initiated a voluntary recall of its iQube electric scooter, targeting units manufactured between July 10, 2023, and September 09, 2023. The recall comes in response to potential issues identified in a specific batch of scooters.

Although the exact number of affected units has not been disclosed, sales data from the period suggest approximately 45,000 units were sold between August and October 2023. The recall aims to address any potential defects to ensure the safety and reliability of the scooters.

Inspection Process

TVS Motor will contact the affected customers directly or through its dealer network. The company is committed to minimizing inconvenience, with inspections and necessary repairs to be conducted swiftly. Appointments will be organized in a phased manner, and TVS will collaborate with customers to schedule service appointments, ensuring quick turnaround times.
The primary issue appears to be a faulty component, and while most scooters will require only a part replacement, TVS is prepared to replace the entire chassis if necessary. All rectifications will be carried out at no cost to the customer, demonstrating TVS's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi 'betray' Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the richest MP of Modi's team?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Ayodhya now?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?