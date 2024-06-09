TVS iQube Recalled In India; Check Details

TVS Motor Company has initiated a voluntary recall of its iQube electric scooter, targeting units manufactured between July 10, 2023, and September 09, 2023. The recall comes in response to potential issues identified in a specific batch of scooters.

Although the exact number of affected units has not been disclosed, sales data from the period suggest approximately 45,000 units were sold between August and October 2023. The recall aims to address any potential defects to ensure the safety and reliability of the scooters.

Inspection Process

TVS Motor will contact the affected customers directly or through its dealer network. The company is committed to minimizing inconvenience, with inspections and necessary repairs to be conducted swiftly. Appointments will be organized in a phased manner, and TVS will collaborate with customers to schedule service appointments, ensuring quick turnaround times.

The primary issue appears to be a faulty component, and while most scooters will require only a part replacement, TVS is prepared to replace the entire chassis if necessary. All rectifications will be carried out at no cost to the customer, demonstrating TVS's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.