Ford Endeavour Sport edition teaser released, launching on September 22

New Delhi: Ford India is all set to launch the Endeavour Sport edition ahead of the festive seasons in the country. The company has released a teaser image of the SUV that reflects an all-black theme.

Ford India tweeted, "Black is all about power, strength, elegance, sophistication and authority. And all this could be on your side."

The Endeavour Sport edition, expected to be pitted against Toyota's Fortuner TRD may be launched on September 22, several media reports said.

Ford has meanwhile confirmed via twitter that the SUV is coming soon. "Get ready to check things off your bucket list & meet your ‘perfect’ partner for every challenge, every terrain, every journey & every milestone," Ford tweeted.

The Endeavour Sport will not get any spec changes or updates in terms of its engine specs. It is reportedly using the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel churing max power of 168 bhp and peak torque of 420 Nm.

It may be recalled that in February this year, Ford India introduced the 2020 Endeavour - with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine & world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic Transmission – at an introductory price starting from INR 29.55 Lakh.

At the heart of the 2020 Ford Endeavour sits an advanced New 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine, that delivers an unrivalled package of fuel efficiency, performance and refinement. The Bharat Stage VI compliant engine is more fuel-efficient, with reduced emissions, as per the company. The EcoBlue engine continues delivering 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque.

The EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline will return segment-best 13.90 Kmpl while 4X4 variant will deliver an outstanding fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl, benefiting customers with up to 14% improvement in fuel efficiency, Ford says.

Ford says that the 2020 Endeavour is the only vehicle in India to offer a 10-speed automatic transmission, the first-of-its-kind anywhere in the world, that delivers responsive, faster and facilitates smoother acceleration in all driving conditions.